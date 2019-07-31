Fort Union National Historic Site has released a statement that this weekend's Indian Arts Showcase at the site has been postponed.
The event was schedule for Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4, but has been cancelled, along with the 2019 Northern Plains Oyate Traditional Wacipi Powow.
“This event showcases the park's historic and current connections to tribal life and culture and is very important to the site," Park Ranger Loren Yellowbird said in the statement. "We encourage you to look forward to this and future tribal life-ways events at Fort Union in the future.”
The statement said that Fort Union does plan to reschedule the event, but does not have a date in mind at the moment. To stay up-to-date on all the Fort's happenings, call 701-572-9083 or visit www.nps.gov/fous.