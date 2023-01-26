John Ratzenberger

Event organizers announce another major name coming to this year’s iMagicon – April 28-30, 2023. On Thursday, January 26, the Minot comic con event announced that John Ratzenberger would be gracing the Magic city. Normally a 3-day event, Ratzenberger will only be attending on Saturday and Sunday of the April convention.

Ratzenberger is best known for playing Cliff Calvin in one of the most popular sitcoms of all times - Cheers. He has also voiced characters in every single Pixar film ever made, including Mack from “Cars”, Yeti from “Monster’s Inc”, Underminer from “Incredibles 2” and many more.



Tags

Load comments