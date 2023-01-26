Event organizers announce another major name coming to this year’s iMagicon – April 28-30, 2023. On Thursday, January 26, the Minot comic con event announced that John Ratzenberger would be gracing the Magic city. Normally a 3-day event, Ratzenberger will only be attending on Saturday and Sunday of the April convention.
Ratzenberger joins already announced special guests Rick Farmilou and Adam Basil.
“We are incredibly excited to bring such a diverse group of guests to iMagicon,” Leann Mellum, one of the event organizer said. “To bring someone like John Ratzenberger to Minot is an incredible feat and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our fans.”
About John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger is best known for playing mail carrier Cliff Calvin on one of the most popular sitcoms of all time "Cheers". He had read for the part of Norm Peterson, but after the audition, he could tell they weren't going to give him the part. Sensing an opportunity, he asked if they had written a “bar know-it-all”, which the producers decided was a great idea. Cliff became known for his outlandish stories of plausible half-truths, irrelevant trivia, and ignorant misinformation, and was known for being an overall pretentious blowhard.
Star Wars fans world wide know John for his role as Major Derlin as seen in “Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back” and those same fans will recognize him from another huge franchise; “Superman 1 & 2”! Horror fans remember him from "House II" and "Motel Hell", films which are on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to what kids know him for today!
John's popularity has crossed over from the sitcom, Sci-Fi and fantasy worlds into another huge demographic, being recognized by kids off all ages for his various roles in the Disney /Pixar animated films! John is the only actor to voice a character in every single Pixar film ever made. A running “gag” that he and director John Lasseter decided on together. John never tells fans which character he voices, he wants them to be surprised and figure it out for themselves when they see the film. John can currently be heard in the films “Coco” and "The Incredibles 2" and reprised his character role as Hamm for “Toy Story 4”!
Ratzenberger will only be attending iMagicon on Saturday and Sunday of the three-day event. Tickets on sale now at imagiconnd.com.
About Rick Farmiloe
Farmiloe has been animating childhoods for over 30 years, and is best known for breathing hilarity into iconic Disney sidekicks Scuttle, LeFou, and Abu in the beloved Academy Award-winning films The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.
This American animator was first bitten by the cartooning bug at age five, while watching Walt Disney's beautifully drawn, feature-length cartoon masterpiece, Pinocchio. At age twelve, after years of creating his own cartoons for family and friends, Farmiloe was determined to be a Disney animator. In January 1982, after only one portfolio review, he was hired by Walt Disney Productions.
During his 11 years under contract with Disney, Farmiloe animated on seven features, which also included The Black Cauldron, The Great Mouse Detective, Oliver and Company, and The Rescuers Down Under.
Beyond his body of work for Disney, Farmiloe’s feature film credits include The Swan Princess, The Prince of Egypt, The Road to El Dorado, Shrek, Rugrats Go Wild, Curious George, The Simpsons Movie, The Boxtrolls, The Iron Giant: Signature Edition, and four Tom and Jerry direct-to-DVD films.
In 2011, Farmiloe was an animator on two Annie Award-winning productions: Adam and Dog, which also received an Oscar nomination, and Kung Fu Panda: Secrets of the Masters. In 2015, Farmiloe animated on yet another Annie Award winner, Coca-Cola's Man and Dog.
About Adam Basil
Adam Basil is one of the world’s leading physical actors! Basil is a part of the Disney franchise playing roles from The Beast in “Beauty & The Beast”, Baloo in “Mowglie: Legend of the Jungle”. He was the lead Death Trooper in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. Plus he portrayed BOTH Venom & Carnage in “Venom 2”. He has over 80 film and TV credits to his name including “DC’s Justice League”, “Doctor Who”, “Game of Thrones”, “24”, “Wonder Woman” and much more! Basil will be attending iMagicon April 28-30, 2023.
About iMagicon
iMagicon is a fan-based popular culture convention that blends a variety of genres and fandoms together under one roof. From cosplay to anime to sci-fi to gaming, there is plenty to explore at the event. The comic and gaming convention is entering its 9th year. It will be held April 28-30, 2023, at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.