If there is any particular message that the newly named North Star Human Service Zone’s interim director Holly Snellings would like to get out, it’s simply that not much is changing externally for the people served by what was formerly known as Williams County Social Services.
The name, of course, is different. And it reflects the coming together of Burke, Renville, Divide and Williams counties into a single administrative zone that will be hosted in Williams County.
“I think with our human service zone, there really shouldn’t be any bumps in the road for the public,” Snellings told the Williston Herald. “This should be a seamless process for the community.”
The zone will still provide all the same services that it always has. Theses include homemaker and personal care services for the aging, child welfare services like foster care and child protective services, and federally funded financial assistance programs like Medicaid and TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families).
There won’t be any staff reductions as a result of the administrative merger, Snellings said. Nor will any access points be closing. In fact, at some point down the line, there might even be more access points.
Most of the changes that are occurring with the redesign of social services are happening internally, and they are things Snellings believes will ultimately lead to more and better services for Williams County residents. Indeed, for all residents in the zone, regardless of county.
“Staff will be specialized,” she said. “They will be really expert at their job, whatever that part is.”
That means that some job functions may shift, to gain new efficiency. For example, paperwork might either be reduced or it could be shifted away from caseworkers, so they have more time to focus on their individual cases.
As an example, Snellings mentions a 21-topic document that case workers had to complete when doing assessments for Child Welfare Services.
“A short one was maybe five to six pages long,” she said. “You could be well over 15 pages long with all the different things that were part of that.”
That form was itself re-evaluated, and a number of things the case worker had to track down were reduced.
“That cuts the time down considerably that you’re on a computer working, instead of with a client helping them get connected with services in the community,” Snellings said.
There will be similar redesign efforts for all the many programs that fall under the Human Services umbrella.
Another thing that’s occurring behind the scenes is a top to bottom inventory of shared resources.
For example, each county had its own IT department. The zone will have one IT department, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a staff reduction. Instead, the strengths and skills of those employees will be considered in crafting a new game plan going forward, and duplicative work will be eliminated where possible.