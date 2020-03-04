Around 50 people gathered at the Williston ARC on Tuesday to learn about the Comprehensive Housing Action Plan commissioned by the City of Williston.
Dr. Troy Nash and Amy Bretall of Newmark Grubb Zimmer hosted the public meeting, going over the plan their company has been putting together for almost a year. Nash and Bretall were in Williston last March as well, holding meetings with city officials, developers, builders and residents about the city’s housing needs and potential ways to address them. The City Commission officially acknowledged the Action Plan at their Jan. 28 meeting, as well as approving the creation of a Housing Committee, which was recommendation from the study.
“This study is like many studies we’ve done over the last 10 or 12 years,” Mayor Howard Klug told the audience. “It’s just another tool that we can use, and it’ll give us some guidance as we go forward. We have some exciting things that are coming up in the city of Williston.”
Nash first went over some of the background that went in to creating the plan, which involved extensive research, including townhall meetings, stakeholder interviews and surveys to determine what the needs of the area are. Bretall said the study identified several areas of weakness based on feedback from those interviewed.
Some of those listed in the report include the lack of builders available to meet demand, lack of housing with modern amenities, housing costs being too high, and a lack of starter homes. Bretall said a large portion of the feedback received said that costs and price points were too high, but that the most repeated concern was lack of quality homes available in the area.
“There was a wide cross spectrum of issues mentioned with housing, not specifically to just affordable housing from that entry-level, but that lack of quality homes,” she explained. “Many of the homes in the ‘quick build’ phase were built quickly and cheaply, they were built in the winter time and they were sub-par.”
The report went on to list nine housing goals that Nash and his colleagues believe will help the city move in the right direction in regards to addressing the Williston’s needs. The goals are supporting the development of a greater diversity of housing products, ensuring quality affordable and workforce housing options, addressing conditions of existing homes, particularly in older neighborhoods, encouraging the development of better-quality new housing, attracting experienced developers and builders with a proven track record of delivering a quality product, expanding financing options for home buyers and developers/builders, exploring options to finance housing-related infrastructure costs, strategically offering incentives targeted to housing products that meet specific community needs, such as affordable housing, housing for first-time home buyers, workforce housing, and “move- up” housing and creating a sense of place in neighborhoods, especially new subdivisions.
The plan goes on to share 10 objectives and strategies that the city could use in order to begin resolving some of the housing concerns. While each proposal has many facets to it, the main points are:
1. Partner with major employers in the area to create a Housing Development Fund, or multiple funds targeted at different needs, in order to stimulate the housing market in a manner that encourages higher quality than the last building cycle and products at more diverse price points.
2. Create a leadership role within the city to lead housing related efforts to formalize the city’s role in proactively addressing housing needs, including the marketing of housing programs, outreach to potential users of the programs, administering existing programs, implementing new programs, and coordinate with other departments within the city.
3. Create a Housing Committee made up of representatives from city departments involved in housing development and representatives from area banks, non-profits, businesses, and other institutions that have a role or keen interest in local housing issues to establish accountability, monitor housing programs and progress, and suggest new policies as the environment changes.
4. Create an online Housing Resource Center to provide details and relevant contact information for all housing-related issues and programs, ranging from permitting to housing incentives and initiatives.
5. Accelerate new housing construction to encourage new housing development on available, platted, and, in some cases, developed lots in the short-to mid-term, as well as encourage long-term development plans on the airport site.
6. Improve existing housing stock by utilizing some of the broad range of housing available in the city’s older, well-established neighborhoods, and by improving the conditions of this housing stock as it turns over could provide valuable, more affordable housing options.
7. Create targeted areas of investment, or Economic Development Zones to promote development in specific areas that have a defined need or potential to address a priority issue. In an effort to control costs the city has the ability to designate portions of land that it deems desirable and appropriate as an “economic development zone” designed to induce development in that geographically defined space.
8. Create a lobbying strategy by having the City of Williston consider hiring a lobbyist paid for by the oil companies and other affiliated interested parties to seek monies at the federal, state, corporate, philanthropic, and foundational levels to secure resources to offset housing and housing related costs.
9. Support workforce development
10. Continue to invest in quality of life amenities to make Williston a city where people want to live. Quality of life amenities, such as trails and parks, enhance a community’s appeal and positively impact property values and sustainability.
“If you don’t resolve this (housing) issue, you are going to be in a lot of trouble,” Nash said. “If I had to just throw away the book and say ‘here’s how you fix it,” I would say it’s public/private partnership. You’re going to have to figure out how to share in the risk and rewards of any given venture.”
After answering some public questions by re-iterating the points within the report, specifically the importance of collaboration between the city and the private sector, Nash turned the floor back over to the Mayor, who concluded the meeting by saying that while the city does have manageable debt, programs would need to be implemented in order to help fund the infrastructure required to make new developments for housing.
“As you can see, we’ve got some heavy lifting to do.” Klug told the audience. “I don’t have the answers yet, but we’ve figured out a lot of things in this community and this will be the next thing that we take a deep dive into and get it figured out.”
The public can read the Comprehensive Housing Action Plan in its entirety on the city’s website at www.cityofwilliston.com.