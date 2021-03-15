This week the members of the North Dakota House of Representatives continued to hear Senate bills which are now up for consideration in the House. The House also considered a number of concurrent resolutions on a range of topics.
Throughout the week, the House heard a number of Agency bills. Agency bills are bills brought forward at the request of a State Agency. Most of them clean up obsolete language, clarified ambiguities, or match language to federal language changes. Some just change dates to match current dates of federal regulations or reflect the dates of the upcoming biennium.
On Tuesday, the House voted 55-34 to pass House Concurrent Resolution 3040. This resolution would create an initiated measure which would be considered by the North Dakota voters in November, 2022. If approved by the voters, this resolution would require that any new tax levied, or any new tax increase would need a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate to take effect. Under current law, new taxes and new tax increases only need a majority vote in both chambers to pass. There are currently seven other states which have a two-thirds requirement such as this.
On Wednesday the House unanimously passed Senate Bill 2109. This bill holds that any individual who uses a commercial motor vehicle to commit a felony involving an act of human trafficking will be disqualified permanently from driving a commercial vehicle. There was no discussion on the bill and all 92 members present voted in favor of the legislation.
On Thursday, the House passed Senate Bill 2059 with a vote of 90-0. This bill attempts to close certain loopholes relating to a class of drugs known as “designer drugs.” In many cases illegal drug manufacturers attempt to change the chemical make-up of a drug in an effort to side step laws banning certain controlled substances. This bill works to close these loopholes and hold offenders accountable.
