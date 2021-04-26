Despite originally passing in the House, a bill that would have made daylight saving time effective in the state all year was rejected when it came back with Senate amendments. The bill failed by a vote of 36-56.
As amended, HB 1371 would have made the switch if neighboring states and Congress followed along, and that qualification caused Rep. Bill Devlin, R-Finley and the measure’s original sponsor, to speak against passage.
“I never expected a leader like North Dakota to wait for three other states to do something before we could do it,” Devlin said. “I have no intention of voting for this bill.”
There was support for the effort, which had been attempted in several previous sessions. Rep. Jeffery Magrum, R-Hazelton, called it a good start. “This looks like a good option,” he said. “At least it is better than nothing.”
In advocating for the change last month in the Senate, Sen. Jason Heitkamp, R-Wahpeton, argued that “people do not like springing ahead and falling back on a yearly basis. The citizens of North Dakota want to spring ahead and stay there.”
Magrum said he hoped that adoption of bill would encourage North Dakota’s neighbors – Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana – to approve similar changes.
Arguments against permanent daylight saving time came during committee hearings on the bill, including suggestions it would damage health due to mornings having less daylight.
A similar bill, Senate Bill 2201, was killed by the House last month.