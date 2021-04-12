The 67th Legislative Assembly is entering the final days. The House Appropriations Committee has finished going over all of the budget bills received from the Senate. Final approval on the House floor will be next. With that, the remaining days will be spent on reconciling the House and Senate versions of the bills that have passed both houses.
Following are several of the bills which will be headed to Conference Committees:
HB1164—This bill relates to challenging Presidential Executive Orders. It is designed to prevent federal government overreach, and would give the Attorney General the ability to review presidential executive orders to determine their constitutionality, at the recommendation of the Legislative Management.
SB2311—This bill would provide resources for mental health and suicide prevention in schools, and would allow them to better address the behavioral and mental health of students. These resources would include information on identifying warning signs, risk factors, and the availability of resources in the communities, and also would include online training programs.
SB2245—This bill would establish an intermodal grant program which would be managed by the State Agricultural Commissioner. Intermodal transportation refers to using multiple modes of freight transportation, such as rail, truck, & ship, without handling the freight itself when transferring modes. This provides a cheaper and more efficient method of moving freight. Currently, Minot is the only location in North Dakota with this type of transportation facility. This grant program could only be used to build rail tracks for intermodal facilities, which would be good for our economy and agricultural producers.
SB2232—This legislation would recognize June 19th as a day of commemoration for the end of slavery in the United States, which occurred on June 19, 1865. North Dakota was one of the three remaining states left to establish this recognition.
SB2145—This bill would allow residents of long-term care facilities to appoint one or more Essential Caregivers, such as family members, who would be able to provide in person physical, emotional, or spiritual support, including during a declared disaster.
A bill which Governor Burgum has officially signed into law is HB1425. This legislation passed the House by a wide majority, and the Senate by a unanimous vote. It advises the State Investment Board to make 20% of the Legacy Fund investments right here in North Dakota. Currently, these investments are made across the country and internationally with a goal of getting a high rate of return.
As we finish the session, I would like to thank the people of District 2 for the opportunity to serve you. From phone calls, emails, and letters, to in person conversations, it is indeed a privilege for me to represent you in Bismarck. Thank you, and God bless!