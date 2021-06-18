In lieu of the annual Garden Tour, the Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor a Courtyard Celebration. In the past this fund raising event has enabled the Auxiliary to purchase items that have been beneficial to the hospital and its patients. This year the funds will go toward purchasing two sleep chairs for use by family members when needing to spend the night with a patient.
The Courtyard Celebration will begin with a 10 a.m. continental breakfast followed by displays in the courtyard by: Country Floral, Handy Andy's, Bloomin' Shoppe, Home Comforts, Castle Framing, and Lori Kirby. Vendors will be available to answer questions about their displays
Tickets will be $10 and available at the door.
There will also be a raffle with tickets being $5. Items have been donated by Cooks on Main, Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home, Handy Andy's, Bloomin' Shoppe, Home Comforts, and two anonymous donors.
The event will be held Saturday, June 26 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Lutheran Church Courtyard, 916 Main Street, Williston.
For more information, contact Marilyn McGinley at 701-774-7445.