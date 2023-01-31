james (copy)
Mitch Melberg | Williston Herald

The James Memorial Art Center is proud to present “Lee Silliman - Homestead Fever: Celebrating the Early Settlers of The High Plains”. The exhibit will feature the photographic work of renowned educator, photographer, and archivist, Lee Silliman. This beautiful exhibit features black and white photographs of the remnants of Montana’s Homestead Era of the early 20th century. The exhibition will opened on Monday, Jan. 30.

The settlers who advanced upon the northern high plains struggled to establish homesteads in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The lure of owning land at minimal cost - but at great labor - was forcefully enticing. In the face of formidable odds against them, including drought, wind, cold, remoteness, and primitive tools, these determined people established homes, plated fields and gardens, and raised livestock. Climatic conditions and economic forces often conspired against them. Many persevered, and many sold out and moved on.



