Holiday Lights Drive raises funds with help from unlikely ally

While the Grinch usually spends this time of year causing mischief, the green meanie is taking a night off to help give back to a vital community organization.
As part of the CVB and Parks and Recreation's Holiday Lights Drive at Spring Lake Park, the Grinch is appearing on Thursday, Dec. 17 for "Grinch Gives Back" night. The annual night invites the public to come out and give back, offering up donations of cash, clothes, canned goods or whatever the need may be. Those materials are then given to a local organization in the community. This year, Liberty Oilfield Services sponsored the night, and the Family Crisis Shelter in Williston was chosen as the recipient.
"The point of it is to give back to our community in some way," CVB Events Coordinator Ashley Oyloe told the Williston Herald. "In the story it says that the Grinch's heart grew because he gave back, so we hope that in the gift of giving, people find that holiday spirit and in turn give back to those around them. It all comes full circle."
Liberty Oilfield office manager Stephanie Oyloe said she has a personal connection and appreciation for the Family Crisis Shelter, which played a major role in choosing the organization as the beneficiary of the annual charity night.
"Their services are very needed in the community," she said. "And sometimes I feel like they are underplayed and don't get the credit they deserve for the work they do. To be honest, I didn't even know they existed until I needed them. It's amazing how humble they are, but sometimes they deserve the spotlight."
As vehicles enter the park and pay their $5 fee, they're able to drive along and admire all the sights and sounds of Christmas. On Grinch Night, however, visitors are asked to bring a donation for the organization being recognized. As they drive along, they can keep an eye out for the Grinch, who will be making his way through the park.
This year, thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, along with a matching donation from Liberty, the first 100 cars into the park that bring a donation will have their gate fee waived.
Lana Bonnet, Family Crisis Shelter Director, said many people may not realize the importance of donating every day items such as toothbrushes, blankets and deodorant, but that events like this help to keep those items stocked for those who need the shelter's services.
"We are so greatly appreciative of this," she said. "They don't realize what they're doing to help us, but they're helping us above and beyond. This might not be a financial donation, but it helps us save that money for our shelter, that we can use to help more people in our community."
Anyone interested in donating to the Crisis Shelter directly, or for information on what items are needed, visit www.familycrisisshelter.com and www.facebook.com/familycrisisshelterinc or call 701-572-0757. If you are unable to visit Grinch Night, donations for the Crisis Shelter can also be dropped off with Ashley Oyloe at the CVB offices at 113 4th St E in Williston.