The backbone of this region’s history came through the sweat and blood of manual labor and survival skills of early pioneers. This Labor Day weekend, the public is invited to experience a hands-on and immersive weekend at the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site’s Living History weekend.
The tools and equipment made by early pioneers were to protect and help them fend for their livelihood on the plains. At the event, the local Fort Union Muzzleloaders will show the process of loading and shooting one of the early guns used on the prairie.
Starting on Saturday from noon until 2:00 pm CDT, there will be featured art programming introducing visitors to the inventions and tools created by early pioneers to do the many things we do today with our cameras, copiers and the internet. One such invention was the printing press. Visitors will be given the opportunity to learn the historical art of printmaking using modern techniques they are able to reproduce at home. This program is open to all ages and free to the public, provided through a partnership with the Long X Arts Foundation out of Watford City.
This annual living history event takes place through performances and demonstrations by the local Fort Union Muzzleloader Association. Volunteers and members of the organization will bring history to life through historical dress, crafts and storytelling. There will also be refreshments in the parking lot.
The popular Last Bell Tours begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, running every 15 minutes. These tours are lit by candlelight and take visitor’s back in time through short plays that tell the story of Alexander Harvey who’s vendetta made trouble at Fort Union. The Last Bell Tours will only take place on Saturday night.
“It’s a great way to step back in time,” Lisa Sanden, Park Ranger at Fort Union said. “It’s a time when visitors get to walk through the Fort that is all lit up by candlelight and fireplace and look at our amazing reenactors who are portraying different little themes from a story of Fort Union’s history.”
Park hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. CDT daily at Fort Union. Scheduled activities for the living history weekend will run 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday and Sunday, September 3-4.
Visitors are advised to dress for the weather. If planning to stay or return for the Last Bell Tours, a jacket or sweater is recommended.