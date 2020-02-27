Those with and love of history now have the chance to share that love with the public by becoming an interpretive guide for one of North Dakota's many historic sites.
The State Historical Society of North Dakota is offering a Certified Interpretive Guide course March 12 to 15 at Fort Totten State Historic Site in Fort Totten. The four-day course will be led by Historic Sites Manager Rob Hanna. The course is intended for docents, tour guides, park rangers, re-enactors, public historians, and other staff and volunteers who educate visitors to museums, local and national parks, botanic gardens, zoos, historic sites, and more.
Designed by the National Association for Interpretation (NAI), the training leads participants through discussion, instruction, and practice, honing abilities to create educational experiences that delight visitors and support organizational missions.
“We talk about new ideas and about techniques we’ve tried,” said Hanna. “There are wonderful ‘aha’ moments when new solutions just click.”
NAI, a non-profit organization based in Fort Collins, Colorado, is dedicated to “inspiring leadership and excellence to advance heritage interpretation as a profession.” It defines an interpreter as anyone who helps visitors learn about a place that is important to them. There are roughly 5,000 Certified Interpretive Guides worldwide.
Preregistration is required and class size is limited. Certification information and fees can be found on the registration website www.interpnet.com. Details about the CIG program can be found in the “Certification & Training” section. For more information, contact Rob Hanna at rjhanna@nd.gov