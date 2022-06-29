Eleven men spent the better part of a hot afternoon carefully jockeying a historic Brunswick bar into place.
With the back bar spanning 14 feet in length, it was no easy task to ease it into the new building.
The construction of the building itself was brought to fruition by a generous donation of $75,000 from a former Crosby resident.
John Tysse was on-site to observe the historic relocation of the relic and progress on the location. When the idea of building the structure was proposed, Tysse was initially skeptical of how it would become reality.
“I thought it was a pipe dream, because where would we get the building?” Tysse recalled. “Then along came Jordean Listowe. He said he would pay for the bar. We figured $75,000 and he gave us $75,000. He was originally from here and grew up here, but he moved to California.”
A large mirror measuring 4x8ft will sit atop the bar and the 20ft front will shape an “L” around it. All the pieces will be oiled too keep it original.
“Mehmke [Museum] got ahold of it in 1960 and moved it over to their place,” Glynn Orwick explained. “The museum is defunct and the building is going to heck, so we brought it over to preserve it.”
Originally hailing from Stockett, Montana, the bar itself has a colorful history that local enthusiasts like Orwick and John Tysse are still uncovering. Reportedly, it was transported from the east by rail, and floated to Stockett partially by river boat.
“You should see that town,” Orwick said “There were three-story buildings, wooden buildings. It was a mining town. It was a boom town, and then went bust. Eventually, they tore them down. There’s nothing left there. The bar is always the last thing to leave a town. Once the bar goes, then you know you’re done.”
Stockett was a coal-mining town named for Lewis Stockett, manager of the Cottonwood Coal Company. One account of the history of the company noted, that the company not only owned the mines but also ran a company store and meat market where the miners were required to do most of their trading.
The historical account goes on to describe that there were only about a hundred English-speaking people out of more than a thousand miners, who were mostly of Italian, Polish, or other Slavic descent.
The current plan for naming the bar building at the Divide County Historical Society and Threshing Bee grounds is to name it “The Farmer’s Bar”, or add the namesake of the donor and his family.
The Farmer’s Bar was a historic watering hole on Main Street in the city of Crosby which opened in the 1930’s. Later, it was called the Olympia Bar and eventually changed hands to be known as the Homestead Saloon. A long-standing icon, the building is currently for sale but perhaps now the original name may live on at the new location.
Orwick laments the loss of a wooden bar which now rests in the basement of an Alkabo building, but everyone involved was happy to see the Stockett one saved.
TLC Construction from Crosby will be putting the finishing touches on the structure to prepare for the 53rd Annual Threshing Bee which begins on July 15th this year.