Dakota Juma is honored by North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Minot Police Department for her role in finding a missing person. From left: NDHP Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse, Dakota Juma, Minot Police Chief John Klug, NDHP Lt. Luke Hendrickson
Law Enforcement recognized an area resident whose quick-thinking actions helped locate a missing at-risk individual.
Dakota Juma was recognized by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Minot Police Department on Monday for her efforts on July 20 in locating a missing Minot resident who had traveled near Westby. Juma was given the Colonel's Award of Excellence from the Highway Patrol, nominated by Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse of the NDHP.
"Dakota went above and beyond on the evening of July 20, when she located a missing vulnerable person," the nomination letter reads. "Dakota's quick thinking and selflessness was essential to finding this missing woman and getting her back home to her family."
The elderly woman, who suffers from onset dementia, left her home without her wallet and medication and had been missing for two days when Juma received the alert on her phone and recalled seeing the vehicle in question earlier that day. Juma saw the vehicle parked in a rural area that day, and noticed that the driver was wearing similar clothing to the description of the missing woman. Juma was at home when she received the alert, and immediately left to locate the vehicle again, guiding law enforcement to her location.
"I just hope somebody would do the same for my grandma," Juma said.
Juma was also given the Exceptional Service Award from Minot Chief of Police John Klug, who initially sent out the alert request.
"I preach over and over that it's our citizens that are our eyes and ears, and definitely in this case, Dakota helped bring this person back to our community, and I appreciate that." Klug said.
Sgt. Huibregtse and NDHP Lt. Luke Hendrickson both applauded Juma's actions, and said having citizens pay heed to the emergency alerts is a huge help for law enforcement, especially in case where time is of the essence.
"We get information passed along, which is very important, but (Dakota) went above and beyond and actually drove back out to the location," Hendrickson said. "That was a tremendous help."
"To have citizens' help, that's pretty much how people are found every single time." Huibregtse added.