If you were reminded of the Wizard of Oz by yesterday’s wind, you wouldn’t be alone. Wind gusts up to 74 miles per hour were recorded in the county at the Williston Basin Airport, the National Weather Service confirmed.
While that might not be enough to pick up a house, it was enough to blow over a Frito Lay truck at about 10 a.m. on Highway 85— with the driver inside. Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry told the Williston Herald the driver was not hurt.
Traffic lights were also blown completely around as a result of wind, causing confusion, but no reported accidents, at least to the Sheriff’s Department.
“We did have a couple of vehicles blow off the road because of it as well,” Fry added. “But there were no injuries reported for us due to high wind.”
Williston Police Department, meanwhile, reported a vehicle accident caused by one vehicle rolling into another. No one was injured in the accident, Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks told the Williston Herald.
“There was (also) one call of construction debris in the roadway, and one call of a garbage can in the roadway,” Hendricks added. “I know the winds were very high, and in personal observations, the community members all took care of each other. I know when I came home, my neighbor was picking up all of our trash cans and cleaning up the trash.”
There was also at least one overturned semi on Highway 83 near Minot, according to reports to the National Weather Service, and someone else reported a missing trampoline.
National Weather Service Bismarck meteorologist Alex Edwards said the high wind dipped into the MonDak region from Canada.
“There’s a strong and deep low pressure system that’s been churning across the southern Canadian prairie provinces and the Northern Plains here the last couple of days,” he said. “It actually caused blizzard conditions on the northern side of those Canadian provinces like Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and even toward Alberta, British Columbia.”
Such systems are not typical for this time of year, but then again, this has not been a typical November.
“Normally, about this time of year, our high temperatures in Williston range from about the mid 30s to around 40 degrees,” Edwards said. “But the majority of the month has been above that. Williston hit 50 degrees or more eight times in the last 16 days.”
Two of those days were actually 60 degree days. And there are more such unusual days ahead in the forecast. Early next week, temperatures in the 50s are possible, despite a 20-degree cold snap on Sunday.
“In the forecast coming up actually we do dry out and calm down a little bit,” Edward said. “By Friday, we’re looking at highs around 40 again and then into Saturday as well.”
A quick-moving system on Sunday will sweep in and knock temperatures down to the 20s, but that will be mostly a dry weather event.
Edwards said to expect several up and down trends with temperature, but nothing with any real precipitation.