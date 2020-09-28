Six Montanans were among the winners in 12 categories chosen from 223 nominations in the 2020 High Plains Book Awards. The winners traditionally have been announced at an awards banquet in Billings, but the pandemic changed everything this year. Instead, the awards were announced on the High Plains Book Awards website and on social media on Sept. 26.
Five Canadians were also among the winners this year, with the rest coming from New Mexico, New York, Virginia and the United Kingdom. The criteria for the awards require that the literary works reflect life on the High Plains or that the author resides in the region.
The six Montana authors were Ted Rechlin, Bozeman; Joe Wilkins, who teaches in Oregon but is from Montana; Carl M. Davis, Helena; Jory Mickelson, who lives in Seattle but is from rural Montana; and joint winners Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, of Helena. The Canadians were Jessie Thistle, Toronto; Sue Farrell Holler, Toronto; Katherine Koller, Winnipeg; and joint winners Timothy Long and Julia Krueger, Regina.
Here is a complete list of winners in the 12 categories:
Art & Photography: Timothy Long and Julia Krueger, editors of “Victor Cicansky: The Gardener’s Universe/L’univers d’un jardinier,” sponsored by the Yellowstone Art Museum.
Short Stories: Katherine Koller, “Winning Chance,” sponsored by The Writer’s Voice.
Creative Nonfiction: Pam Houston, New York City, “Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country,” sponsored by Kathy and Doug James.
Nonfiction: Pekka Hamalainen, United Kingdom, “Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power,” sponsored by the Billings Public Library Foundation.
Children’s Book: Ted Richlin, “Howl: A New Look at the Big Bad Wolf,” sponsored by Robert and Susan Lubbers.
Indigenous: Jessie Thistle, “From the Ashes: My Story of Being Metis, Homeless, and Finding My Way,” sponsored by Montana State University Billings Library.
Woman Writer: Margaret Lukas, Christianburg, Virginia, “River People,” sponsored by Zonta Club of Billings.
Poetry: Jory Mickelson, “Wilderness//Kingdom,” sponsored by Ucross Foundation.
Medicine and Science: Carl M. Davis, “Six Hundred Generations,” sponsored by the Billings Clinic Foundation.
First Book: Judith Sara Gelt, Albuquerque, New Mexico, “Restless Steps Toward Sanity: A Memoir,” sponsored by Montana State University Billings.
Young Adult: Sue Farrell Holler, “Cold White Sun,” sponsored by Fortin Foundation.
Fiction: Joe Wilkins, “Fall Back Down When I Die,” sponsored by the Friends of Billings Public Library.
A special prize that was introduced last year, the Big Sky Award, is for the overall best book by a Montana author. This year’s winners of that award were Traute N. Parrie and Jesse A. Logan, editors of “Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone.”
Nominations will be accepted starting in January 2021 on the website: www.highplainsbookawards.org