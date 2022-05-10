A red cloud trails beneath a plane to a smoldering world below in this file photo about wildfires fighting efforts in 2021. The Williston Herald's story about the wildfire won first place in the Spot News category for small multi-day newspapers in the recent NDNA contest.
The Williston Herald brought home a dozen awards from the NDNA Better Newspaper contest for work completed in 2021.
Renée Jean won first place in the Spot News category for a story about the firefighting efforts at Theodore Roosevelt National Park and for her editorial, "We all bear the responsibility to come together," as well as her headline, "Battle plans for Fourth." She also won third place for reporting series for stories about how North Dakota is taking on the future of its energy markets in a future low-carbon world, and an honorable mention for a story about a Grenora-based farmer who is growing organic.
Mitch Melberg won first place in Spot News Photo for the picture, “Firefighters battle house fire along 9th Avenue West in Williston" and third place in Government Reporting for a story about Mayor Howard Klug’s re-election bid.
Analicia Haynes won first place in Sports Series for series, “Rex Causey outs WHS girls basketball head coach,” and in Outdoor Recreation Photo for her picture, “Play Ball.” She won second place in Sports Photo for her picture, “Coytoes lose to Bismarck Century,” and she won third places in Sports Reporting for her story “Heartbreaker! Tetons hockey ties UMary after unexpected twist,” and in Sports Feature for “Mikaela Rehab to be inducted in Alaska Hockey Hall of Fame.”