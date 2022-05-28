Memorial Day is the time to honor the sacrifices our military men and women have made.

Memorial Day is the time to honor the sacrifices our military men and women have made. All gave some, and some gave all, to keep our country free.

The Williston and Sidney Herald offices will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

The offices will each reopen Tuesday for regular business hours. 

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend!



