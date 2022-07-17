Over the weekend, many air conditioners got their workout as they fought a heat wave with temperatures nearing 100 degrees throughout the region, one Williams County highway even buckled under the heat.
The Williston Herald caught up with Jeff Savadel, Meteorologist in Charge with Bismarck's National Weather Service, to see what the rest of July might bring, as well as Glasgow's National Weather Service office serving Sidney.
Savadel said that Monday, July 18 looks to be the hottest day projected with temperatures in the northwest corner of North Dakota in the mid-90's and further south closer to 100. Fortunately, some storms are brewing and will roll through the region Monday evening, bringing some heat relief with the rest of the week estimated to be in the 80's.
The Glasgow office meanwhile showed that the northeast corner of Montana is in the same boat as North Dakota, with highs ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. Severe thunderstorms and hail are expected to hit Montana first Monday afternoon, before traveling east to North Dakota.
The storms projected through Monday night are estimated to bring 70 mph wind and up to 2 inches of hail. There is a slight risk of tornadoes throughout the region.
Near the end of the week, the forecast predicts the heat will rise toward 90 again, continuing the near to above normal temperature trend the region has been seeing throughout the rest of the month of July.
On Sunday, a panel of the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 85, west of Williston buckled due to the heat causing detoured traffic. Known as a "blow-up", this is a rare occurrence said District Engineer with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Joel Wilt.
"When it gets really hot, concrete expands," Wilt said. He explained that this happening in this area is rare because of the lack of concrete in comparison to areas with a lot of interstates and the abnormal heat. Wilt said that on Sunday the immediate fix involved filling the breaks with gravel and millings but a plan to replace the asphalt is in the works.
In spite of the heat wave, North Dakota is ahead of the rest of the nation in one regard, being the only state with no drought category noted in any region, Savadel said.
At this time, no major fire weather exists for the region, but the National Weather Service notes the potential exists for drying fuels as the week progresses.