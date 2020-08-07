Get ready for some food, fun and...fur? The Mondak Animal Rescue is inviting the whole family out for a Summer shindig.
The annual Dog Jog has always been the Buck Scheele Family Animal Shelter's largest fundraising event, bringing in thousands of dollars for the animals. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter was unable to hold the popular event. That didn't mean those expenses went away, so Shelter Director Tamara Rooks came up with another idea to get families out of the house, have some fun and support the shelter's animals; all while remaining safe.
On Friday, Aug. 14, the shelter is hosting the first Mondak Animal Rescue Family Carnival, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the shelter's parking lot.
"Dog Jog is how we operate for six months, because it is that big of a fundraiser for us," Rooks told the Williston Herald. "I knew that we needed to come up with another way to raise those funds, because with taking on more severe cases and our abandonment numbers being a little bit higher, our expenses are substantial."
Keeping social distancing in mind, Rooks put the event together, featuring all the family fun you'd find at other carnivals. The evening will a number of games for the kids, and a chance for everyone to win some big prizes during the watermelon eating contest, human ring toss, bucket-filling challenge and more. Western Vet and Moose Lodge #239 have sponsored a free-will offering hotdog feed, with Gatorade courtesy of McDonald's. For those who just want a snack, there will also be fresh kettle corn and smoothies.
For the Dog Jog, participants get sponsorships to walk, which is how funds are raised. Rooks explained that typically the Animal Rescue takes in $15,000 to $20,000 each year in pledges, which go back into the shelter for operating costs such as feeding, housing and providing healthcare for the animals. This year is no different, and the shelter is asking people to pledge for the animals.
"We just ask that kids, families, individuals, just go out and pledge for the animals and help raise money for our shelter." Rooks said.
Those who raise $25 will earn Mondak Animal Rescue t-shirts, featuring art from students Aubrey Norby and Isla Gilbertson, who won the shelter's t-shirt design contest back in April. Three grand prizes will be awarded to the event's top fundraisers.
"These funds are vitally important to our shelter," Rooks explained. "100 percent of those funds go straight back to the animals. We are a non-profit organization, we get no funding from the city or state, so everything that we are able to do for these animals is based on our fundraising and donations. That $25 pledge is going to help us save one pet's life, because that's a rabies vaccination."
Pledge forms can be found online at www.mondakanimalrescue.org, www.facebook.com/mondakanimalrescue, or picked up at the Buck Scheele Family Animal Shelter at 6207 1st Ave West, across from Spring Lake Park.