Fort Union Trading Post has named Alice Hart, a long time federal employee, as the new site superintendent.
Born in upstate New York, Hart is an eight-year veteran of the National Park Service and 14-year veteran of federal service, most recently serving for five years as director of the General George Patton Museum, a U.S. Army museum at Ft. Knox, Kentucky. She also served as the Bureau of Land Management’s National Curator with oversight of the Bureau's Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act program, and for eight years as the Curator at Grand Teton National Park where she graduated from the Park Services' GOAL Leadership Academy, as well as spending time as a seasonal Museum Technician at Yellowstone National Park.
“I am pleased to welcome Alice Hart as the new Superintendent of Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site and I look forward to working with her,” said Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross. “Alice brings a unique blend of complementary knowledge and skills to this position. She has broad knowledge and experience in both natural and cultural resource preservation. Her passion for history combined with her demonstrated ability to develop strong tribal connections and complete large facility projects will serve the park well.”
Hart earned bachelor's degrees in Geology and Religious Studies through St. Lawrence University in New York, a master's degree in geology at the University of Kansas, and a master's degree in Library and Information Science and a certificate in Archival Studies through Emporia State University in Kansas, where she has also served as an adjunct instructor.
Prior to her federal career, Hart served as a Collection Manager at the University of Kansas Natural History Museum, and as a training director for a private environmental engineering firm where she developed the first EPA-approved training program for asbestos contractors and engineers, as well as a geologist with the Kansas Geological Survey.
"I first became interested in the history of the fur trade while at Grand Teton National Park," Hart said. "It played a huge role in the development of our nation and our relationships with tribal nations in the first half of the 19th century. I am privileged to be able to serve at the Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site and share the importance of this history with our visitors."
Hart is married to Rick Julian, an National Park Service Interpretive ranger, and the two will be moving to the area when she begins her new position. Hart begins her new assignment at Fort Union on March 29.