Bob Hanson retired from the City of Williston Public Works Department in July, after more than three decades of service. That service has been recognized once this week at the North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference in Grand Forks.
Hanson started his career with the City of Williston in 1986 as an Engineering Inspector. He worked for the next several decades managing and planning the City’s infrastructure needs, planning and executing capital expenditure plans, and assisting with the day-to-day operations of Public Works. As City Engineer, his extensive knowledge of the City’s water, sewer, and street systems allowed him to expand the existing infrastructure replacement and buildout plan for decades to come.
On Wednesday, Oct 12, Hanson was honored by the American Public Works Association as North Dakota's first person to receive the Outstanding Individual in Public Works Award. Current City of Williston Engineer David Juma said Hanson was unaware of his nomination and was surprised with honor at the conference.
"Bob has given a lot to our community over the years, quite often quietly and behind the scenes," Juma said. "I’m looking forward to seeing him get some recognition for the 35 years of service that he’s dedicated to serving the public."
Hanson has been a longstanding member of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Public Works Association, serving in various roles throughout the years, including Vice President (1998) and Director (2004 and 2005). City of Williston leaders expressed their congratulations and well wishes for Hanson for his years of service to the City.
“We are very proud of Bob for being recognized by the American Public Works Association for his lifetime of contributions to the City of Williston," Mayor Howard Klug told the Williston Herald. "Our community has been well served by the improvement in quality of life through the many infrastructure achievements made during Bob’s 35-year tenure. He is worthy of being the very first North Dakotan to receive this award.”
“I am happy to see Bob’s lifelong dedication to public works in our community be recognized nationally with this award. He is very deserving, as one of the hardest working people and sharpest engineers that I have had the privilege of working with," Added City Administrator David Tuan. "I consider him to be an irreplaceable asset and a mentor to our entire staff, including myself."
As recipient of the Outstanding Individual in Public Works Award, Hanson is now in the running for the APWA's National award.