Hansens Unlimited in Williston is hosting a meet and greet, signing and creative workshop with author Jessie Veeder and artist Daphne Johnson Clark for their children’s book “Prairie Princess.”
Both Veeder and Johnson-Clark will be at Hansens Unlimited on January 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for a reading, signing, discussion and more. “Prairie Princess” is the first children’s book for North Dakota writer and musician Jessie Veeder, featuring oil painting illustrations by Williston artist Johnson-Clark.
Veeder describes “Prairie Princess” as a celebration of rural living and connection to the land told through the perspective of a young girl, inspired by Jessie’s magical childhood on her family’s ranch in Western North Dakota. “Prairie Princess” lets a little girl be the expert tour guide and caretaker of the land that she knows so well, Veeder said, and reminds us what it’s like to be captivated and responsible for a place.
As part of the program Veeder will share some music, read the book and discuss the inspiration, creative and publishing process, while Johnson-Clark will be presenting the original paintings featured in the book. Both will conduct a fun and engaging creative workshop that Veeder said encourages guests to explore and pay homage to the place they love most.
The book will be available for purchase at the event. For more information about the event call Hansens Unlimited at (701) 713-7600
This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Veeder is a state-wide columnist and has been a symbol of folk music in western North Dakota since her releasing her first album when she was only sixteen. Since then, she has continued a successful music and creative writing career. Jessie’s 2015 album, Northern Lights, brought her to Nashville to record with Bill Warner, a producer who has worked with artists such as Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, and many others. Jessie’s skill as a songwriter and storyteller soars in songs that remain rooted in the stories of her Western North Dakota home. Her weekly writing can be found on www.veederranch.com. For more information on Jessie Veeder’s work visit www.jessieveedermusic.com
Johnson-Clark was raised in rural North Dakota near the Montana border, where she spent much of her childhood at her grandparents’ ranch; chasing cows, building fences, milking cows and helping check for spring calves. In 2019, Johnson Clark completed her Master’s in Fine Art from the Academy of Art University. It was a natural fit to bring together her background and love for ranching and the outdoors into her paintings. Johnson Clark believes there is a story in these rural areas just waiting to be told and she wants to help tell that story. For more information on her work visit www.daphneclarkart.com