A severe hailstorm with strong wind was devastating to small towns north of Williston, including Alamo, Corinth, and Wildrose.
Around 10 p.m. Monday evening, soft-ball size hail and strong wind damaged power lines and left some in the Wildrose area without power for hours.
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative reported five downed poles near Wildrose, and Montana-Dakota Utilities reported 11 downed poles and six cross-arms. Several individual lines needed repair as well.
The Williston Herald caught up with Mark Hanson, Senior Public Relations Representative who said that all repairs needed would be able to be done quickly, as they have all needed materials on hand — unlike the situation with the back-to-back April blizzards, which left many without power for weeks while electric companies waited for materials to fix damaged lines and poles.
“The storm really decimated trees and buildings in Wildrose. Everyone that can be on is back on. There are several homes that will need electricians to reattach sockets to the homes,” Hanson said.
Readers sent in photos from around the region showing that the Wildrose area was not the only community affected by the storm, with photos of hail ranging from pea-size to softball-size coming in from those in northeast Montana and northwest North Dakota.
While some were left with figuring out vehicle and roof damage repair, others were grateful for the storm, which did provide some relief from the heat wave striking the region. The relief is only temporary though, according to Bismarck’s National Weather Service’s Meteorologist in Charge, Jeff Savadel.
Savadel said that while the next few days following the hailstorm are projected to peak in the 80’s temperature range, by the end of the week the region will see temperatures climbing above 90 degrees again, continuing a trend of above-normal temperatures.
Talking to both MWEC and MDU representatives, they both agree that these high temperatures create risks for power companies, however neither have experienced any yet. If power usage spikes due to air conditioner use, Hanson said there are adequate alerts and systems in place to manage the spike without cutting off consumers’ power.
In spite of the heat wave, North Dakota is ahead of the rest of the nation in one regard, being the only state with no drought category noted in any region, Savadel said.
At this time, no major fire weather exists for the region, but the National Weather Service notes the potential exists for the development of higher fire risk as grasses and other potential fuel for a fire dry out as the week progresses.