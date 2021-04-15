The Great Plains mobile food bank will be in Williston from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, 519 53rd St. E.
Here are five things to know:
1. Anyone in need of food assistance welcome.
2. No preregistration required.
3. Walk-ups welcome.
4. Line-up begins 30 minutes in advance.
5. Short intake form required.
For more information call Rachel Monge, regional services manager, rmonge@greatplainsfoodbank.org or 701-390-2513. For SNAP assistance, call 855-405-0000 or visit online, www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.