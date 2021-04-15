farmers to families food boxes

Great Plains Food Bank is handling distributions of Farmers to Families food boxes in Williston. 

 Provided

The Great Plains mobile food bank will be in Williston from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, 519 53rd St. E.

Here are five things to know:

1. Anyone in need of food assistance welcome.

2. No preregistration required.

3. Walk-ups welcome.

4. Line-up begins 30 minutes in advance.

5. Short intake form required.

For more information call Rachel Monge, regional services manager, rmonge@greatplainsfoodbank.org or 701-390-2513. For SNAP assistance, call 855-405-0000 or visit online, www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.

Tags

Load comments