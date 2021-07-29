The Great Plains mobile food pantry is planning stops in the region Aug. 4 and 5.
The trucks will be carrying an assortment of foods, including fresh vegetables, bakery items, and boxed goods. All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.
No preregistration is required, and distribution will be drive-up. Participants will be asked to complete a short intake form on site. Lines may begin forming up to 30 minutes in advance.
For SNAP assistance call 855-405-0000.
“Many of our clients live in rural areas and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, who serves as regional service manager for the Great Plains Food Bank. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need. One in six in North Dakota struggle with not enough food to eat each day and this program provide them a convenient option.”
Established in 2008, the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities with less access to food assistance. In 2020, the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 1 million meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 89 different sites and communities.
Great Plains Food Bank is in its 38th year and is the state’s only food bank. Its network includes 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable food programs in more than 100 communities. It has provided more than 175 million meals since inception to families in need.
It is a member of Feed America, the nation’s food bank network, and was named Not-for-Profit of the year by Fargo-Moorhead-West-Fargo Chamber of Commerce in 2018. For more information about Great Plains Foodbank, visit them online at www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.
The schedule for the mobile food pantry is as follows:
Williston — Aug. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, 519 53rd Street E.
Grenora — Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at Grenora in the parking lot north of 204 Main St., between City Hall and St. Olaf’s Lutheran Church.
Trenton — Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trenton Indian Service, 331 Fourth Avenue E.