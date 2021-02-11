The Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Williston from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3.
Anyone in need of food assistance from any community is welcome to attend! We will ask clients to complete a short intake form, then drive through the distribution line. We will ask clients to remain in their vehicles at all times and wear masks while interacting with staff and volunteers.
We welcome those who cannot attend to designate someone to pick up for them. Volunteers will be asked to sanitize, wear masks, and follow social distancing guidelines.
Distribution will happen at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds, 519 53rd St. E.
No preregistration required. This is a drive up distribution event. All participants will be asked to stay in their vehicle.
For more information or to volunteer please contact Rachel Monge, regional services manager at rmonge@greatplainsfoodbank.org or call (701) 390-2513.
For SNAP assistance call (855) 405-0000.