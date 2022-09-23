The University of North Dakota was awarded a multi million dollar grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to launch a suicide prevention effort in western North Dakota. The totality of the grant is five million dollars over the course of five years.
“The suicide prevention grant called North Dakota Healthcare, Opportunity, Prevention and Education in Suicide prevention (ND HOPES) plans to partner with the Department of Veteran Affairs and regional human service centers including West Central Human Service Center, Badlands Human Service Center, and Northwest Human Service Center,” said UND research developer Thomasine Heitkamp.
Heitkamp said that the purpose of this grant is for training, technical assistance and gathering surveillance data. The CDC has clear guidelines that are evidence based on how to prevent suicide and Heitkamp said ND HOPES intends to get information and training out into schools and healthcare systems in the region.
“We really plan on serving the rural communities of western North Dakota, the veterans and the LGBTQ+ youth. These groups are underserved populations that have been identified by the CDC and ND HOPES team for being disproportionately impacted by suicide,” Heitkamp said.
Heitkamp said that the ND HOPES project is just launching now that the grant monies have been awarded and the plan will serve a 21 county catchment area in western North Dakota. As part of the grant, routine and targeted surveillance to identify risk among specific populations will be included in the study for suicide prevention. The aspiration is that all suicides are preventable.