UND grant for suicide study

Heitkamp and Ethan Dahl, UND assistant professor in Education, Health & Behavior Studies awarded grant for UND's collaborated effort for suicide prevention in western North Dakota

 Provided

The University of North Dakota was awarded a multi million dollar grant from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to launch a suicide prevention effort in western North Dakota. The totality of the grant is five million dollars over the course of five years.

“The suicide prevention grant called North Dakota Healthcare, Opportunity, Prevention and Education in Suicide prevention (ND HOPES) plans to partner with the Department of Veteran Affairs and regional human service centers including West Central Human Service Center, Badlands Human Service Center, and Northwest Human Service Center,” said UND research developer Thomasine Heitkamp.



