Governor Burgum proclaims April 22 Earth Day in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed today Earth Day in North Dakota. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and all North Dakotans are encouraged to think of ways they can practice good stewardship of the state’s environment.
The need for social distancing this year means that some activities designed to recognize Earth Day will be cancelled or rescheduled. The annual Earth Day Festival will not take place; however, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality is planning to roll out Round 2 of the North Dakota Stewards Initiative later this year. To learn more about the initiative, contest and other activities, visit https://deq.nd.gov/NDStewards/.
“We all have a role to play in protecting North Dakota’s natural resources,” said initiative coordinator Angela Seligman. “When we come together as one, even while separated by physical space, we can help make the Earth cleaner, safer and healthier for our generation and generations to come.”
Earth Day reminds citizens to join the progress already being made in the state. For example, during the first round of the North Dakota Stewards Initiative in 2019, residents kept more than 4,000 pounds of pollution from entering the air. They also saved nearly 2,000 gallons of water through their stewardship actions.
On Earth Day and every other day, North Dakotans are encouraged to preserve their environment by helping reduce consumption and waste, support recycling, eliminate pollution, and conserve water, land and energy. By committing to being good stewards of the air, land, and water resources, North Dakotans can work together to create sustainable communities.