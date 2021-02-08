BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order on Feb. 2 directing North Dakota’s state agencies to examine the impact of President Joseph Biden’s recent executive orders.
In a news release, the governor said the state will look for opportunities to challenge federal overreach where necessary.
“The Biden Administration’s recent executive orders pose a serious threat to American energy security, our nation’s economic growth and the tens of thousands of North Dakotans whose livelihoods depend on the oil, gas and coal industries,” he said.
Burgum said he is directing state agencies to determine the fiscal, economic and workforce impacts of Biden’s recent executive orders.
“We will pursue all available avenues to ensure that North Dakota remains a powerhouse for the nation and a beacon of innovation, entrepreneurship and responsible, clean energy development,” he said.
Burgum added that North Dakota is the country’s number-one oil producer and number-six energy producer. Innovation, not regulation, is the path to low-cost clean energy, Burgum said.
“No one cares more about North Dakota’s environment than the people who live here, and we have some of the country’s cleanest air and water to prove it,” Burgum said.