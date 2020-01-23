“What is God asking of us?”
That’s the question members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church congregation have asked themselves over the past two and a half years.
“In the midst of that, what they came to conclude is that they don’t function like a traditional church,” Pastor Nicole Martin told the Williston Herald. “Like maybe what society thinks of as a traditional church.”
Martin says the church members made the decision and began to transition into a new identity for the church, closing the chapter as Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and embracing a new identity as Shepherd’s Table: A Center 4 Community in Christ. While the church will still hold Sunday worship as normal, Martin said the biggest change will be in the church’s mission.
“We are attempting to create partnerships between community organizations to meet the needs of Williston,” she explained.
One of those needs, Martin said, was discussed among members of First Lutheran, Gloria Dei, St. Peter’s Episcopal and Shepherd’s Table, and it was decided that the organizations would work together to address providing space for young adults to have a safe place to go. Martin said those adults between the ages of 18 and 21 are often overlooked.
“There’s nowhere in Williston for young adults to go,” she said. “You’re not in high school anymore, but you’re not on the bar scene. So we’re trying to put a little bit of attention on them and not only say ‘let us help you,’ but seek out people in that age group who want to come and help cultivate that space. The idea isn’t us just doing it for them, but bridging people together so that we can create what they need.”
While the church transitions into its new identity, Martin wanted to assure the community that the church was still open, still operating and committed to helping those in Williston who need it, without question.
“Our mission statement here is ‘Hospitality and service, set for all people, as we walk together in the hope of Christ,’” Martin said. “That includes banding together as people for healing and restoration. Inside of that, tending to the young adults is where we’ve decided to start with that. From there, brainstorming how we can work for food insecurities or a food pantry.”
Martin said the church is working to find where its identity meets the greatest need, which members are discovering involves working with the community, opening the church’s doors to everyone and hosting communities that are disenfranchised by giving them a space to meet. Martin said it is a dynamic change for the church, one that is alive and vibrant and has inspired its members to seek out how they can help, something that she said she has found “interestingly perplexing” in the people of Williston.
“People will randomly come up to me and ask ‘Do you know a place where I can help? Do you know a place where I can serve?’” she said. “I think there’s a lot of beautiful people in Williston who are looking for a way of serving their neighbor and they just don’t know how to do that.”
Martin said the church would essentially function as a mission center, albeit without focusing on just one group of people. Instead, the focus will be “What is the need of Williston?” and how does the organization fit into filling that need.
“It’s different and it’s vibrant and it’s a paradigm shift and it’s new life and new energy,” Martin said. “To be able to boldly say this is a community where all people are welcome, and truly mean all people are welcome, is refreshing. There is a cool thing happening here that Williston needs to know about, and it’s beautiful.”
Shepherd’s Table has an event coming up on Saturday, Jan. 25, hosting Breakfast and Books for the Child and the Family from 9 a.m. to noon at the church with the Williston Rainbow Rendezvous. For more information, check out their event page on Facebook or visit facebook.com/willistonrainbowrendezvous. To find out more about Shepherd’s Table, visit them online at shepherdstablewill.org.