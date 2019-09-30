It's time to get spooky! Halloween may not be until the end of the month, but there's a whole lot of frightfully fun events and activities happening all month around the area. Here are a few things coming up to get you in the spirit of the season!
Friday, Oct. 4:
The Cottonwood Forest Pumpkin Patch is open for the season! The pumpkin patch is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The pumpkin patch is open through Oct. 27. Cottonwood Forest is located at 5101 2nd Ave West.
The Williston Community Library is hosting Movie Nights throughout the season. Friday night kicks it off with Beetlejuice at 5:30 p.m. The movie will begin at 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11:
The Haunt at Cottonwood Forest opens from 8 to 11 p.m., for those brave enough to enter! The spook-tacular Haunt is recommended for ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
Didn't get enough on Friday? The Haunt at Cottonwood Forest is open again from 8 to 11 p.m...if you dare!
Mondak Animal Rescue is hosting their Howl-O-Ween party at the Buck Scheele Animal Rescue Center in Williston. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy the scavenger hunt, owner and pet costume contest, $5 pony and horse rides, pet photos and a petting zoo!
