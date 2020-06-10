CARRINGTON, ND (June 10, 2020) – The Garrison Diversion Conservancy District’s Recreation Committee recently awarded a $3,675 matching recreation grant to the Williams County Water Resources District for beautification at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers.
The Recreation Committee recently awarded matching recreation grants to 18 projects totaling $483,471. The nearly half a million dollars is the largest amount awarded at a single meeting to date. The committee approved grants that will beautify parks and enhance picnic areas, in addition to develop several trail systems and provide valuable recreation opportunities throughout North Dakota.
“The Recreation Committee is always excited to award grants to deserving projects that provide new recreation opportunities and enhance existing facilities throughout our district,” says Bruce Klein, Recreation Committee Chairman. “This program is a great way for us to give back to our member communities!”
Garrison Diversion dedicates 20% of its one-mill levy to the matching recreation grant program to qualifying projects within the 28-county district and has awarded nearly $5.5 million to valuable recreation projects since the program began in 1990. The Recreation Committee meets every spring and fall to consider applications. The next deadline for recreation grant applications is September 1, 2020.
For more information on Garrison Diversion’s matching recreation grant program, contact Merri Mooridian at 701-652-3194, gdcd@gdcd.org or PO Box 140, Carrington, ND 58421.