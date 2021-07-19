GLASGOW, Mont. — Drew Henry was hired as the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 6 regional supervisor in northeast Montana, based out of the regional headquarters in Glasgow. Henry replaced Mark Sullivan, who recently retired after working 35 years with FWP, including six years as regional supervisor.
Henry, who is originally from Glasgow, was the Glasgow-area regional wildlife biologist for the last nine years. He holds both a bachelor’s degree in biology from Minot State University and a master’s degree in animal ecology from Iowa State University.
“My love for the area, the resources, and the people that live here are why I always wanted to live and work where I grew up,” said Henry.
Prior to working in Glasgow, Henry was the upland gamebird biologist and later the wildlife biologist in the Plentywood area for about two years.
As a biologist, Henry strengthened landowner relationships while creating more opportunities for hunting, fishing and recreational access, including finalizing the infrastructure of the Buffalo Coulee conservation easement and the initiation and completion of the Ash Coulee conservation easement in Valley county.
As regional supervisor, Henry oversees regional development of department goals and objectives, long-term plans, and regional priorities. He will also lead FWP staff that manage the diverse resources of Region 6 in northeast Montana.
“In my nearly 12 years as an FWP employee, I’ve witnessed tireless dedication to the conservation of the fish, wildlife and recreation resources that we all love so much,” said Henry. “I’m excited to help inspire and support that dedication to conservation in any way I can, including building the capacity needed to face current and future challenges and meet FWP’s mission on behalf of the public and their resources.”
Henry lives in Glasgow with his wife and three children and enjoys taking his family on many hunting, fishing, boating and camping adventures.
FWP is currently advertising Henry’s former position of Glasgow-area wildlife biologist. Information for this position can be found at statecareers.mt.gov.
To contact Henry, email dhenry@mt.gov or call his office in Glasgow at 406-228-3723.