Effective at 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, Williams County will be lifting Frost Restrictions from all County and Township roads and returning to seasonal road restrictions.

Frost Restrictions are implemented and lifted each spring in accordance with the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Frost Restrictions on state roads.

A map of the County’s seasonal road restrictions can be found at https://www.williamsnd.com/county-highway-maps/.



