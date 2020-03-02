Effective 7 a.m. CT Wednesday, March 4th, Williams County will be placing frost restrictions on all County and Township roads located *south* of 64th St Northwest.
During frost restrictions, all county and township roads have a weight limit of 6-ton axle weight unless there is an exception noted on the Frost Law map, which may be accessed here: http://bit.ly/WCGISOpenData.
For questions, contact the Williams County Highway at 701-577-4521.
Frost Law permits are available for Williams County through LoadPass, www.loadpasspermits.com. If there are questions about that, please contact LoadPass by calling 701-566-5576.