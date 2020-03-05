Effective Monday, March 9th, Frost Restrictions will be in place on all Williams County and Township roads, both north AND south of 64th Street Northwest.
Frost restrictions on all County and Township roads located south of 64th Street Northwest have been in place since 7 a.m. CT March 3.
During frost restrictions, all county and township roads have a weight-limit of 6-ton axle weight, unless there is an exception noted on the Frost Law map, located here: http://bit.ly/WCGISOpenData.
Frost Law permits are available for Williams County through LoadPass, www.loadpasspermits.com. If individuals or companies have questions about Frost Permits, please contact LoadPass at 701-566-5576.