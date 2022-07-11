Barb and Dustin Roise transitioned the fourth-generation ranch Dustin grew up on in Powers Lake, North Dakota from a conventional model to a regenerative model a few years ago. Barb says it saved his life.
“There isn’t a single thing on our ranch that we do today that we did in 2017,” Dustin told a group of farmers gathered for a soil health conference in Alexander. “Everywhere I look right now I see opportunity because the farm works for us now.”
The Roises have owned and operated the ranch in Powers Lake, N.D. for 17 years. They chose to eliminate 28 socially taught, conventional management and sustainable practices for ranching to make room for the move into a regenerative ranching model that uses biomimicry. Some of the things they eliminated was haying (which they sold all over the country), the foraging and testing of hay/feed, seeding, spraying, fertilizing, calving cows/heifers, branding, daily fueling and greasing, drive for production, vaccinating and pouring cows, bailing/hauling straw, scraping the feed line and numerous other chores and duties.
“Transitioning our ranch to regenerative agriculture is where we developed a connection with our soil,” Barb said. “But essentially it saved Dustin’s life and put us on the right track.”
Sharing their story is something that found the Roises. They share a few chapters of the story that got them to where they are today. The first chapter took place between 2003 to 2017 which they call the build up.
“This is where all we did was add to our life. We added the ranch. We added enterprises, plants, cattle, equipment, family, and responsibilities. All we did was add,” Barb said. “The only thing we could come up with that we eliminated during that time period was my job as a Physical Therapist in 2010 and Dustin clocked his final hours of apprenticeship as an electrician in Fargo, North Dakota, and our free time.”
Chapter 2 was burnout for the Roises. It came in 2017and 2018, the same time Dustin’s health started to decline. Dustin had his first panic attack in 2017.
The World Health Organization has added burnout to their ICD 11 code under three characterizations, because burnout has become so prevalent; feelings of energy depletion, increasing physical mental distance from one’s job, and reduced professional efficacy. Burnout is considered chronic workplace stress that is not managed.
“Just a never ending list of tasks that we added to our plate. We could never get on top of it,” Dustin said. “I alway had about 45 things I had to do. We just kept adding more equipment to make things more efficient and easier. We were running in so many different directions and stretched thin.”
The shop on the Roises’ farm was always full of equipment that was broken. Dustin spent so much time fixing it. Both Dustin and Barb were and are very active in their community as EMT’s and serve on different councils and boards. It was clear to the Roises that they needed to make some changes because what they were doing was not sustainable for them. So they decided they needed to have some fun. They added yet more to their lives — vacations, a camper, and a boat. But they still had not eliminated anything.
“I just worked twice as hard before and twice as hard after. So don’t buy a boat if you don’t make time to use it is the moral of that story,” Dustin said.
The third chapter began in 2018 to 2022 with the breakthrough.
“This is when we had our eyes opened and were humbled to see a new way of doing things,” Barb said. “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old but on building the new, and that is what we did.
The Roises see the burnout period as a blessing that forced them into change.
“The lifestyle business is very simple. The complicated part is keeping it simple,” Dustin said.
Barbs’ medical background enhanced their ability to see the difference between conventional ranching and regenerative ranching.
“The parallels we can find between the human body and our soils are fascinating. The one that really stands out to us is related to stress,” Barb said. “Neither our bodies nor our soils are designed to handle chronic stress. They’re both adapted to handle acute stress, and that actually is a good thing.”
Barb sees a parallel between weight lifting to strengthen the body and cattle grazing on the land.
The process of weight lifting first has acute stress on the muscle and breaks the muscle down, but then the body rebuilds it stronger. Animal grazing is a good thing, but the field then needs a long rest recovery afterwards. The overall process makes the land more resilient, but only with adequate rest.
Both of weightlifting and grazing, however, can lead to destruction if chronic stress continues, and there is no opportunity for rest and recovery, she said.
In October of 2018, Dustin attended the North Dakota Grazing Land Coalition Workshop and came home a different person. It was for him the first time he’d had been in a room with a group of producers who were all positive thinking and proactive.
“They weren’t sitting around complaining about everything that was wrong in the world,” Barb said. “In 2020 and 2021 we attended the Ranching for Profit Business School which made this all come to fruition and started the steps of becoming an actual business and not just a collection of jobs.”
The Roises are no longer production and efficiency driven. Instead, the Roises use cattle to manage their land. It has changed their lives, and improved their land. They have been students of regenerative agriculture since 2018.
“We are purpose led,” Barb said. “Our core principles are that we strive to understand the systems that comprise and relationships that exist within our ecosystem.”