Thursday is expected to be extremely cold in the MonDak region, with temperatures approaching 34 degrees below zero in Williston, according to AccuWeather.
“Cold. It’s going to be very cold,” AccuWeather meteorologist Grady Gilman said. “I’m sure you guys are very used to the cold there, but this is going to be unusually cold.”
Although not quite record-setting, Thursday’s low temperature is expected to reach close to the 36 degrees below zero set for Williston nearly 40 years ago, Gilman said.
“You’re going to be close,” he said. “That happened back in 1983.”
Friday will be cold, as well. However, no snow is expected until possibly Christmas Day on Sunday.
“Luckily, it will be dry,” Gilman said of Thursday’s and Friday’s weather forecasts. “Winds will be a little bit elevated for Thursday.”
Gilman said AccuWeather is forecasting winds between 12–25 mph on Thursday in northwest North Dakota.
AccuWeather’s predictions track closely to the National Weather Service, which predicts lows of -41 degrees for Thursday night in Williston and -46 degrees on Friday night. If those predictions prove correct, they will approach the record low of -50 degrees set in 1983 for the month of December in Williston.
Weather in Sidney, Mont., is expected to be very similar to what Williston can expect, Gilman said.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures are anticipated to increase substantially by Saturday.
“We’re looking at a warm-up, if you want to call it that, for Williston,” Gilman said, estimating temperatures of about five degrees above zero for Saturday.
Compared to -34 degrees on Thursday, that represents a temperature of about 40 degrees warmer on Saturday.
It is expected to be even warmer on Sunday, with temperatures in the high 20s on Christmas Day, the AccuWeather meteorologist said.
It was unclear on Tuesday afternoon whether Williston and Sidney residents could expect a White Christmas.
“There is a low-pressure system through the [two states] from eastern Montana to northern Dakota,” Gilman said.
The system “will likely bring snow to the [Williston] area” on Christmas, he said.
“Our forecast right now is one to three inches of snow on Sunday,” Gilman reported. “It is a fairly fast-moving system. It should be out of there by nightfall on Sunday.”
He said Sidney residents and visitors may see some snow on Christmas but it’s more likely to snow in Williston on Sunday.
“I think Sidney, given that it’s more westward...it’s going to produce less snow than it will for Williston,” said Gilman, who noted the cold front is moving into the Mondak from Alberta, Canada.
Bottom line: It’s going to be cold on Thursday, with more cold on Friday, then not as cold on Saturday...but still very cold.
The silver lining, Gilman said, is that North Dakotans and Montanans are not alone.
“It’s going to be cold across the entire country,” the AccuWeather meteorologist reported.