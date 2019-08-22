Summer is winding down and it’s a great time to get outside and take advantage of the warm weather before fall brings the cold back. Here are some things you can get out and take advantage of this weekend!
1) Erase Your E-waste: Chamley Pipe and Salvage and North Dakota Recycling Services are holding a fall e-waste recycling event on Friday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is an opportunity for people to get rid of any electronic devices they want to recycle. Computers, cameras, printers and cell phones are a few of the things that can be brought to the event. Most electronics are free to recycle, with some exceptions. Materials can be brought to 5228 134th Ave NW, just north of the landfill in Williston. Visit facebook.com/ndrecycle/ for more information on what items can and cannot be accepted.
2) Donn Skadeland Memorial Golf Tournament: The Links of North Dakota and the Williston State Tetons are hosting the tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Links of North Dakota Golf Course at 5153 109th Ave NW in Ray. The event will feature food, prizes and more. For more information or to register, contact Hunter Berg at 701-220-8445.
3) Family Fun Days: The Frontier Museum in Williston is hosting Jump-N-Fun Inflatables on Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy inflatables, waterslides, mini golf, laser tag and snacks at the Museum. While you’re there, take some time to check out everything the museum has to offer. The Frontier Museum is located at 6330 1st Avenue West.
4) Barbecue Pork and Corn Feed: Concordia Lutheran Church in Williston is hosting the 28th annual feed on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1805 Main St. Tickets are $15 for adults, and free for children 11 and under. Tickets can be purchased from any member of the Lutheran Laymen’s League or at the door the day of the event. For more information, call the church at 701-572-9021.