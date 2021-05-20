After missing out in 2020, Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site happily announced the return of the annual fur trade Rendezvous June 17 to 20.
Park Ranger Lisa Sanden said this year's Rendezvous may look a little different, but it will be full of the same living history experience visitors have enjoyed over the years.
"This year we're really focused on doing a lot of demonstrations for visitors," Sanden told the Williston Herald. "All the activities are going to take place outdoors, and it's really going to showcasing that living history element."
Fort Union's multitude of historical re-enactors will demonstrate a variety of 19th-century skills, including blacksmithing, pottery-making, spinning and weaving, frontier cooking, period music and a crowd favorite: black powder demonstrations.
"We will have a number of Park staff firing off our period gun selection, mostly flintlock rifles." Sanden said.
Due to COVID concerns, Sanden said the annual Rendezvous Run will not take place, and the Fort's usual Kids' Day on Thursday, June 17 will be scaled down, offering grab bags of take-home projects for the first 200 kids instead of the usual hands-on activities.
Sanden said while this year may not feature as many vendors and activities as previous Rendezvous, it will still be a fun event for the entire family.
"We're just excited to be able to put Rendezvous on this year," Sanden said. "Even with some of the COVID limitations, it's still going to be an amazing event."
Consistent with CDC recommendations, Sanden added that those who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Park hours are from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. CT daily at Fort Union. Scheduled activities run 10 a.m. to 4: p.mm daily.