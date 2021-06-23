Bringing back a nearly forgotten part of Western history, the Long X Wagon Train will be making its final stop at Fort Buford Saturday, just as it did more than 150 years ago.
Millions of cattle and horses were driven from Texas to Canada in the late 1800s, ending at Fort Buford in North Dakota. The Great Western Cattle Trail project is marking that trail, and hosting some special events at the Fort in commemoration.
The trail, which begins in Mexico, was one of the country's first major trade routes, bringing cattle up through nine states before reaching North Dakota.
"It's one of those trails that's largely been forgotten about," Project Chair Darrell Dorgan told the Williston Herald. "This was the commercial interstate highway of the 1870s and 1880s in this country. It provided the cattle for the first industry in North Dakota, the ranching industry. Had we not done this today, 20 years from now no one would have known where that trail was."
Work to mark the historic trail began several years ago in Texas, followed shortly by Oklahoma, marking their segments of the trail with markers every five miles. North Dakota began the marking project last summer, becoming the third of the nine states to begin marking the trail. Concrete obelisks have been placed every five miles along the route, which parallels U.S. Highway 85 from the South Dakota border to Belfield.
Dorgan said the 57 seven-foot-tall white obelisks were donated by Dickinson Ready Mix, headed by Stark County historian and businessman Scott Olin. Area landowners and ranchers have provided land to place the markers, with plans now underway to finish erecting the obelisks and adding intermittent black marble history markers from Belfield to Fort Buford.
The history makers will share additional information about the trail and the area it is located, and Dorgan added that visitors will be able to scan the marker with their phones in order to gain even further information about the trail, history of the area, as well as current events happening in that location.
Work on the last segment of the project began near Belfield on June 16 and will end at Fort Buford June 27, with the final obelisk being unveiled. Fort Buford will mark its role in the Great Western Cattle Trail with free public events June 26 and 27. Visitors can take part in horse-drawn carriage rides, musical performances, and cowboy poetry.
On June 26, the Long X Wagon Train will pull into Fort Buford around 4 p.m., with a campfire performance by cowboy poet and singer Bob Petermann at 7 p.m.
At 2 p.m. on June 27, the final obelisk and a special plaque will be unveiled at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, featuring guest speakers, music and cowboy poetry.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the outdoor events.
To learn more about The Great Western Cattle Trail project, visit http://www.ndgreatwesterncattletrail.com. Find information about upcoming programs for Fort Buford and the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.