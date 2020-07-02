Fort Buford historic site announced that it will be postponing a planned excavation until the fall.
The fort had said it would be hosting an archaeological excavation on the land adjacent to the site on July 7, but due to regulations from the State Historical Society, the event is now being put on hold until September.
Assistant Site Supervisor Debbie Crossland said that the state requires that a certified archaeologist be on site during the excavation, despite the dig taking place on private land. Crossland said there is no formal date as of yet, but one will be announced later.
Fort Buford's 6th Infantry Encampment will still take place as scheduled, July 11 to 12.