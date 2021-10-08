Fort Buford and Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center Programs Include Cemetery Walk Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.Oct. 15-16 Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All experience levels welcome and instruction provided. Bring your own lunch.Oct. 21 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join history buffs to discuss this month's book. Free refreshments.Oct. 23 Fort Buford Cemetery Walk, 6-8 p.m. Celebrate the season with a spooky visit to the Fort Buford Cemetery. Come dressed for the weather and bring a flashlight.For more information, call 701-572-9034. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fort Buford Cemetery Missouri-yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center Cemetery Sewing Public Quilting Walk Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 11 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Grant Koivisto, 29 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Williston Police investigating report of shots fired Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Chamber of Commerce postpones Harvest Fest Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Grant Benjamin Koivisto, 29 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit