The public is invited to these upcoming events at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.

Oct. 15-16 Confluence Sewing and Quilting, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All experience levels welcome and instruction provided. Bring your own lunch.

Oct. 21 Confluence History Book Club, 7 p.m. Join history buffs to discuss this month's book. Free refreshments.

Oct. 23 Fort Buford Cemetery Walk, 6-8 p.m. Celebrate the season with a spooky visit to the Fort Buford Cemetery. Come dressed for the weather and bring a flashlight.

For more information, call 701-572-9034. Hours for the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; closed Monday-Tuesday. 

