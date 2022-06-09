Fargo-based Flag Family Media announced today that it has finalized a purchase of The McKenzie County Farmer in Watford City, North Dakota.
The purchase includes the newspaper, online properties, social media accounts, and the business property in downtown Watford City. The company, formerly owned by Neal and Lisa Shipman, will be operated under the newly formed organization, McKenzie County Media LLC.
The transaction is the company’s first purchase of a non-radio entity, and adds “The Farmer” to a group that includes two radio stations in North Dakota, WZFG “The Flag” in Fargo at AM 1100 / FM 92.3 and KTGO “The Flag” in Tioga at AM 1090 and FM 92.7) and 3 stations in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, including KOZY 1320 AM / 93.1 FM, KMFY 96.9 FM and KBAJ 105.5 FM.
“This is an exciting day for our company,” President and Managing Partner of Flag Family Media Steve Hallstrom said. “The McKenzie County Farmer has a rich tradition, serving the Watford City area since 1908. The city has gone from 1,500 people to 10,000 people in just six years, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the country. We know this community well, and our neighboring radio assets give us a wonderful opportunity to combine forces and serve the readers and business community."
Hallstrom also recognized Lisa and Neal Shipman's longstanding efforts to build "The Farmer."
"We will work very hard to make the community proud with some new ideas and time-honored journalism," he said. "We believe the newspaper has a very bright future, in both print and electronic form.”
Vice President and Partner of Flag Family Media Scott Hennen said they intend to continue to honor the traditions of the McKenzie County Farmer.
"Like Neal and Lisa Shipman before us, we'll be active boosters of this region and challenge us all to be the best we can be. We'll also use our statewide broadcast voice to encourage visitors to come see this special place. We want everyone to know of the enormous opportunities, and quality of life, that await here."
The McKenzie County Farmer has won hundreds of awards in the North Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. At the 2019 joint North Dakota and South Dakota Newspaper Convention, the McKenzie County Farmer received first place in General Excellence in the “Best of the Dakotas” awards in the largest weekly category. The transition in ownership will take effect July 1st.