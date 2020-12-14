Members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Williston Police Department, Williams County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol and Emergency Management teamed up with Coyote Country Radio and Williston Auto to deliver some Christmas wishes to kids in the area.
The first responders set up in the Walmart parking lot on Saturday, Dec 12, taking donations from hundreds of cars that stopped by. Sgt. Adrian Martinez with the North Dakota Highway Patrol spearheaded the effort, enlisting the help of fellow first responders to put the toy and food drive together.
"With the pandemic and everything, I thought we needed to give back to the community," Martinez told the Williston Herald. "I know that there's a lot of families that are in need, and what more beautiful way than to have an event like this to where people can give back."
The goal was to gather 1,000 toys and food items, filling the back of several pickup trucks, donated by Williston Auto. Community members passed bags full of goodies to waiting first responders, receiving treat bags for any kids present and getting some attention from everyone's favorite Christmas curmudgeon, the Grinch. Martinez said he was very happy to see the city's residents show up in force to show their support.
"This community is amazing. There's going to be a lot of happy children this holiday season." He said.
Martinez added that he felt it was a privilege to be able to take part and give back, and noted that as a first responder, being part of the community and taking care of its members is a large responsibility.
"We say we're here to serve and protect, and sometimes people look at the law enforcement aspect of being that service, but this is part of serving the community as well." he said. "It's just a blessing to be able to do, and it's even that much more of a blessing to see the community come out and support us in this way."
Those who donated received raffle tickets for some great prizes, such as a 55-inch flat screen tv, a 450 piece Craftsman and gift cards to many local businesses. Martinez said the day was extremely successful, with 1,166 toys, four vehicles worth of food and $2,487 donated. Much of that money, he added, was used to purchase more toys and food to distribute to local charities.