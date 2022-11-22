Fairview Light the Bridge
Sidney Herald

Fairview is hosting their annual Silver Bells and Light the Bridge on Saturday, Nov. 26, an annual tradition that truly rings in the holiday season. The day will be filled with activities including a morning craft show and watching fireworks to over the historic Fairview Lift Bridge.

The day's events will begin at 11 a.m. Mountain Time when the Silver Bells Craft and Vendor show will open at Fairview High School. The show will include vendors and crafters set up for pre-Christmas shopping. Holiday themed photos will be offered and a musical performance by the Sunrise Brass Band will take place at 1 p.m. in the North Gym. The craft show will also feature the special 2022 Light the Bridge ornament. 



