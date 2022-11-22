Fairview is hosting their annual Silver Bells and Light the Bridge on Saturday, Nov. 26, an annual tradition that truly rings in the holiday season. The day will be filled with activities including a morning craft show and watching fireworks to over the historic Fairview Lift Bridge.
The day's events will begin at 11 a.m. Mountain Time when the Silver Bells Craft and Vendor show will open at Fairview High School. The show will include vendors and crafters set up for pre-Christmas shopping. Holiday themed photos will be offered and a musical performance by the Sunrise Brass Band will take place at 1 p.m. in the North Gym. The craft show will also feature the special 2022 Light the Bridge ornament.
The Double Barrel Saloon and Casino is home for the Festival of Trees starting at 1 p.m., put on by the Fairview Community Foundation. At 5:30 p.m., a live tree and wreath auction will begin. A photo booth for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will also be on-site.
To end the day, at 7 p.m., fireworks with backlight the Fairview Lift Bridge, which is also celebrating its 20th birthday, according to social media post in a group dedicated to the bridge. Viewers are asked to stay off the bridge during the firework show. Some special furry friends of Santa's are even rumored to be in the crowd this year.
"The fireworks and socializing and the reindeer. It's hard to pick one," Friends of the Fairview Bridge member Ray Trompower said when asked what his favorite thing to look forward to was. "This year's ornament is brass and the image on it is the fireworks going off over the bridge. This has to be my favorite thing this year."
2021's event saw approximately 1,000 people at Sundheim Park for the night event, enjoying cocoa, hot dogs and the live reindeer.