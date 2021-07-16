Continued drought and severe fire conditions have prompted Grasslands Supervisor Ben South has to temporarily ban smoking, shooting and fires.
South signed Order Number 01-18-00-21-03 implementing fire and shooting restrictions for the Little Missouri National Grassland, Grand River and Cedar River National Grasslands, Denbigh Experimental Forest and Souris Purchase Unit. The restrictions are in effect until Oct. 1 unless otherwise terminated.
“With the increasing number of fire outbreaks in the West and a seasonal forecast that shows extreme dry conditions for the next few months, our priority is to do our best to protect the diverse communities, landscapes, and citizens we serve while ensuring the health, wellness, and safety of our workforce,” South said. “With that in mind, I authorized fire and shooting restrictions for some areas of the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in order to minimize wildfire risk.”
There are some exemptions to the ban. For more information about the ban and about the Dakota Prairie Grasslands visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/dpg.