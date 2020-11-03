Fire departments from around the area responded to reports of an out-of-control grass fire north west of town on Tuesday afternoon.
Calls came in around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3 stating that a grass fire located around 133rd Avenue Northwest had gotten out of control and that several nearby structures were in danger of catching flame. The blaze was large enough that smoke could be seen from the outskirts of town. Several minutes later, it was reported that multiple buildings has caught fire. At this time it is unknown what was damaged.
Multiple fire trucks could be seen throughout the property, extinguishing flames along the edges of the fields and putting out many other small blazes that popped up. It is unknown at this time what caused the initial fire.