Firefighters and bikers from around the area will be firing up their rides and hitting the highway to help raise funds and spirits for some local youth in need.
The 14th Annual Fire and Iron Fun Run is Saturday, Aug. 24, and this year’s ride is dedicated to 2-year-old Daeger Donovan and 3-year-old Marion Knetzger. Money raised from the ride will go towards offsetting costs for travel and medical care for the children. The event has grown year after year since the initial run, starting with only 57 bikes in 2005, and reaching more than 300 bikes for last year’s ride. Fire and Iron Club President Mike Walters said he hopes to have even more riders for this year’s event.
The Fun Run kicks off at Black Magic Harley Davidson with a pre-ride meal sponsored by Marquis Metal Works and registration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. At noon a parade of bikes will make their way north from the dealership, with riders making stops in Ray, Stanley, Powers Lake, Battleview and Tioga before returning to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston on Saturday evening. The bikers will arrive around 6 p.m. and there will be a feed sponsored by Noble Casing and a party at the fairgrounds, which is open to the public. Local band Balderdash will be providing entertainment, with a live and silent auction also taking place.
The Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club is an organization made up of firefighters from around the world who not only share a passion for riding, but for giving back to the communities they serve. Fire and Iron MC members are already dedicated to their communities through their work as first responders, but events like the Fun Run are a way to help those in need even further. The organization also raises money for the Ronald McDonald House, Boy Scouts, and sponsors children for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Summer Camp in Minnesota.
“It’s just what we do,” Walters told the Williston Herald. “It’s just in our hearts. I’ve always said that the bikers we have are the most patriotic and giving people you’ll ever meet.”
Walters said that last year’s event raised about $40,000 thanks to those who participated in the ride, as well as from the support of local businesses and residents in Williston. This year, he said, the group is hoping to raise $50,000. Over 50 businesses have offered support for the ride, something Walters said he is proud to see.
“It’s unbelievable. It’s very heartwarming. Without the help of the sponsors, but more than that without the help of all the motorcycle clubs in town and the riders, we can’t do this.” Walters told the Williston Herald. “It’s a community effort, and it’s just beautiful to see. It literally leaves a guy speechless.”
For more information on the organization or to donate, contact Mike Walters at 701-580-0235 or Brenden Stevens at 701-770-5415.